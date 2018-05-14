Carlos Carvalhal Praises 'Superb' Fans and Backs Swansea for Quick Top Flight Return

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Carlos Carvalhal backed Swansea to bounce back after their relegation was confirmed with defeat to Stoke on the final day of the Premier League season.

Goals from Badou Ndiaye and Peter Crouch cancelled out Andy King's opener as Swansea failed to achieve the mathematical miracle they needed to survive. 

Reflecting on the game, Carvalhal said that Swansea's defeat was not for want of trying.

“I think we can all agree that the commitment and attitude of the team was at a maximum,” he said, quoted by Swansea's official website.

“We fought and played to the limit. We had chances but didn’t score, but we did our best – me and the players.

“I think we have done things on the limit. I am completely exhausted – I need a holiday because we pushed the players a lot.”

Carvalhal took over from Paul Clement in December and initially had a very positive impact, leading Swansea to five wins in his first nine games including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal.

But five defeats at the end of the season ultimately brought an end to their seven-year stay in the top flight, and Carvalhal will not be carrying on at the Liberty Stadium next season.

“This is a massive club – a fantastic club with great organisation,” added Carvalhal.

“The fans are superb and the city is amazing. I would really like to thank the people for the way they have welcomed me and my staff here.

“This really is a good club and they must come back to the Premier League as soon as possible.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)