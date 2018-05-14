Champions Man City Confirm Promising Defender Has Signed for German Side Stuttgart

Manchester City have confirmed that Pablo Maffeo will leave the club this summer to join German side VfB Stuttgart on a five-year contract following his return from a season-long loan spell in Spain.

The 20-year-old full back has largely impressed during his time at the with Girona this year, and City fans have been excited about his potential return this summer.

Best of luck to @pablomaffeo who has signed for Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on a permanent deal. #mancity pic.twitter.com/YEjsPQsqxl — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2018

However, with Maffeo still in need of development before he can step up to the City first team, the Premier League champions have opted to part ways with the young defender - who will join one of the Bundesliga's surprise packages this season.

Stuttgart were only promoted back to the top flight of German football this season, but a late push under new manager Tayfun Korkut has seen the Swabians stake a claim for the final Europa League spot in the Bundesliga.

Fans have been hopeful at the Mercedes-Benz Arena that the club would find a long-term replacement for their ageing right back Andreas Beck, and Maffeo will fit the mould perfectly for the German side.

Stuttgart also announced the signings of two more defenders on Monday. Promising Croatian left back Borna Sosa has also signed a five-year deal in Bad Cannstatt, while Marc-Oliver Kempf will sign a four-year contract with the club once his contract at SC Freiburg expires.