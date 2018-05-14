Darren Moore Claims West Brom Have 'Restored Some Pride' Despite First Loss of Caretaker Reign

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore has insisted that he has helped his side end the season on a high despite losing the last game of the campaign 2-0 to Crystal Palace.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt gave Palace a deserved victory on the last day of the Premier League season as West Brom didn't have enough to stop a free-flowing performance from Roy Hodgson's men.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The Baggies boss said after the game that his side has shown some passion in recent weeks but admitted Sunday's game against Palace was a game too far for the relegated Baggies.

"It was a difficult end to a difficult season," Moore admitted in his post match comments (via West Brom's official website).

"The biggest thing that the players have done is to restore some pride to the football club and belief to the supporters. Certainly over the last six games we've seen some fighting spirit. We wanted to go out on a high but it was a game too far."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

But it was an impressive turnaround under Moore that gave the Midlands side some hope of saving their season. The caretaker oversaw a run of five games unbeaten - including victories against Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur - which will define his time at the helm if he is moved on in the summer.

"It's a strange one to say, but we are going down on a positive note," he added.



West Brom finished the season rock-bottom of the Premier League table, five points from safety. The Midlands club will be hoping for a swift return to the top flight next season, after an immensely difficult season.