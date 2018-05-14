David Moyes Hails Marko Arnautovic's 'Unplayable' Performance Following Everton Win

David Moyes labelled Marko Arnautovic's performance during West Ham United's 3-1 season-ending win over Everton on Sunday afternoon "unplayable" after the Austrian was a part of two goals.





The Hammers went into the lead as the 29-year-old's lack of control in possession allowed Manuel Lanzini to strike shortly before half-time ahead of the attacker getting on the scoresheet himself during the second half with a stunning effort from range.





Oumar Niasse grabbed a goal back for the visitors before Lanzini secured all three points with a superb attempt which evaded the hand of Jordan Pickford before nestling into the top-right hand corner.

Precise amounts all TBC +/- the odd million. The biggest winners of the final day: West Ham, who bagged an extra £4m for beating Everton and climbing two places. pic.twitter.com/6mP8PjcwvP — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) May 13, 2018

Arnautovic picked up the club's Player of the Year award for his showings during his debut campaign, and after the victory, Moyes hailed his forward's performance.





"What a great performance. It was a good game, the players enjoyed it, I enjoyed watching it and we scored good goals," the Scot told Sky Sports. "Our play all day was really good, in recent weeks our form has been really good, our football has improved, the players have got better, so that's good.

Marko Arnautovic has scored his 11th league goal this season, the most in a PL campaign by a West Ham player since Bobby Zamora scored 11 in 2006-07 #PL pic.twitter.com/mQ78WoyupJ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 13, 2018

"Look at times he [Arnautovic] can be unplayable. He had other opportunities; he was in on the keeper. When we came in, we were in the bottom three, and we've ended up in 13th so I would have taken that all day long, that's for sure."

Moyes was heavily criticised midway through the campaign for taking the players away to Miami following West Ham's 3-0 home defeat to Burnley, which sparked ugly scenes involving supporters in the stands and on the pitch.

However, the 55-year-old was adamant that the decision to head to America proved to be a significant turning point in the season.

Today’s Sunday Times rich-list:



Sullivan - rank 126. Worth £1.1bn.

Gold - rank 281. Worth £460m.



West Ham net spend 2017/18:



£7m pic.twitter.com/KqLNfm3yC5 — West Ham News (@whufc_news) May 13, 2018

"Sometimes you've got to pat yourselves on the back because others don't! If you'd have given me this at the start and a performance like we gave today I'd be delighted," he said.

"I think for me the decision to go to Miami was a massive turnaround for us; I think we've only lost two games since we came back. It showed the togetherness and that the players were making the right decisions and right choices, sometimes you've got to trust the managers and let them get on with it.

"I'll speak with the club, things haven't changed over the next few days and whatnot we'll have the chance to speak, but everything is the same as it was."