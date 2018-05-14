David Wagner Commends Huddersfield's Staff Following Successful First Premier League Season

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has paid tribute to all the people behind the scenes at the football club for making their safety possible.



The Terriers contested a final day showdown with Arsenal and lost 1-0 , but the result didn't matter after they'd already secured their Premier League status for next season with the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in midweek.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Town were actually unlucky not to get anything from the game and were arguably the better side on the day, but Wagner chose to focus on the bigger picture after the final whistle.



As quoted by BBC Sport , the German said: "I think these players, the backroom staff and all the families deserve it for what they have done this season. They have worked very hard from day one.

DW: “we’ve been very consistent all season, only dropping into the bottom three once.



“We’ve has a difficult week, but the players achieved what they needed to themselves”#htafc (DTS) — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 13, 2018

"We're happy our supporters have something to celebrate. It is the best lap of honour I've ever had.



"I think staying up is a huge step for the football club. It was a massive step to get promoted last season and to keep our status is even bigger. To finish 16th is huge, an incredible achievement for this football club."