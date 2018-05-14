Eddie Howe Reflects on Yet Another Bournemouth Comeback Victory and Targets Improvement

Bournemouth finished the 2017/18 Premier League campaign on a winning note as the visitors beat Burnley 2-1, with Callum Wilson netting in stoppage time to hand Eddie Howe's side victory.

Burnley were ahead for much of the game but a cultured finish from Josh King cancelled out Chris Wood's opener and set Bournemouth on the way to yet another comeback victory.

All three points ensured Bournemouth finish 12th in the Premier League table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Speaking after the game to AFCB online, Howe spoke of how his substitutions changed the game and set Bournemouth on the road to victory:

"Today was a great way to finish for us. It was a difficult game and the first half was tough. Burnley made it difficult, but I think the change in the game were the substitutions that were

made.

"Dan Gosling, Callum Wilson and Jermain Defoe were excellent when they came on, I thought they inspired us to another comeback and another good win. It’s a nice way to end the season."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Howe also pointed out that there is more to come from his side and discussed how perceptions of Bournemouth as relegation strugglers has changed.

"Since Christmas, our form has generally been there so we leave the season with good feeling. We know that we can still do better, but we’re happy with the season.

"The feeling that we’re expected to finish in the top half and the fact that we’re not expect to struggle can weigh heavy at times and we haven’t had that until this year. But we came through it and we know what to do if it happens again."