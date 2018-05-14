Gennaro Gattuso Hails AC Milan's Bravery Following Positive Reaction to Cup Final Defeat in Bergamo

AC Milan conceded an injury-time equaliser in Bergamo on Sunday as fellow Europa League hopefuls Atalanta held them to a 1-1 draw.
Franck Kessie's strike against his former club looked enough to have secured sixth place and direct qualification to the Europa League group stages.
But Gennaro Gattuso's side may now need a result against Fiorentina on the final day of the season to be sure of avoiding the July qualifiers.
Speaking after the game to AC Milan Online Gattuso hailed his side's bravery at bouncing back from their 4-0 Coppa Italia final defeat:
"We have secured the Europa League. Now, if we manage to seal 6th place much better.
"This is a very important point. We bounced back after Wednesday’s Final and performed as a team proving that we are brave men. If we keep this intensity, we can become a tough team.
Gattuso also spoke of how draining the season has been for Milan - the team has had to deal with a complete squad overhaul and a change of manager leading up to and during the campaign.
"After such a troubled season, this achievement seemed easy for many people but it wasn’t. Tonight we showed bravery and sense of belonging.
"This has been a long season, very demanding on a physical and psychological level. Now, another important match awaits us at our home with our fans by our side."