Gennaro Gattuso Hails AC Milan's Bravery Following Positive Reaction to Cup Final Defeat in Bergamo

AC Milan conceded an injury-time equaliser in Bergamo on Sunday as fellow Europa League hopefuls Atalanta held them to a 1-1 draw.

Franck Kessie's strike against his former club looked enough to have secured sixth place and direct qualification to the Europa League group stages.

But Gennaro Gattuso's side may now need a result against Fiorentina on the final day of the season to be sure of avoiding the July qualifiers.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Speaking after the game to AC Milan Online Gattuso hailed his side's bravery at bouncing back from their 4-0 Coppa Italia final defeat:

"We have secured the Europa League. Now, if we manage to seal 6th place much better.

"This is a very important point. We bounced back after Wednesday’s Final and performed as a team proving that we are brave men. If we keep this intensity, we can become a tough team.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Gattuso also spoke of how draining the season has been for Milan - the team has had to deal with a complete squad overhaul and a change of manager leading up to and during the campaign.





"After such a troubled season, this achievement seemed easy for many people but it wasn’t. Tonight we showed bravery and sense of belonging.

"This has been a long season, very demanding on a physical and psychological level. Now, another important match awaits us at our home with our fans by our side."