Guardiola Hails 'Magnificent' Man City After Victory Takes Champions to Record 100 Points

Pep Guardiola hailed the Manchester City players as "magnificent" after late victory over Southampton saw his side reach 100 points, becoming the first side ever to reach triple figures in a Premier League campaign.

It seemed City would miss out on the landmark achievement as a spirited Southampton side came close to holding them to a goalless draw. That was until Gabriel Jesus struck in the dying moments of the match to put the icing on the cake of what has been a stunning season for Guardiola's men.

Speaking as quoted by City's official website, Guardiola said: "What can I say? 100 points - 50 points at home and 50 points away. It's massive.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"100 points in the Premier League - you cannot imagine.

"The record will be broken but it will be difficult. They would have to do many things.

This match was little more than a formality for City, having secured the league title nearly a month ago. However, Guardiola insisted that his side always had their sights set on winning and breaking yet more records.

"We had the challenge to break records. We had a target," he continued.

"We were lucky in some moments. In the last moment, the quality from Kevin De Bruyne and the moment from Gabriel Jesus was fantastic.

"We have achieved something unique. We broke everything! When we started, it was about trying to play well and improve every day. We found during the process we were winning games. It is magnificent."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The match was also notable for the appearances of 17-year-olds Brahim Diaz and Phil Foden, both of whom will now receive a Premier League winner's medal after reaching five appearances in the campaign.

Speaking about the teenage duo, Guardiola said: "Now, they are champions.

"It is an English rule that they cannot be Champions if they haven't played five games but this achievement is for the group. They deserve to be Champions - they deserve the medal."

"We are going to celebrate with our fans at the parade tomorrow and after that, holidays and I will see the World Cup at home."