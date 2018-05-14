'I'm Staying': Allegri Quashes Arsenal & Chelsea Links After Juventus Record Scudetto Win

Massimiliano Allegri has moved to end the speculation about whether he will remain manager of Juventus next season amid continuous links to the Premier League, stating after his side secured their seventh successive Scudetto: "I'm staying".

Following the announcement of Arsene Wenger's departure from Arsenal earlier in the season, speculation has surrounded the Italian's future, with The Times claiming talks between the two parties had shown signs of positivity and the north Londoners becoming 'increasingly confident' of landing their man.

Chelsea are another English top flight club linked with the services of the 50-year-old, with Antonio Conte's future in doubt. Conte, Allegri's predecessor at Juventus, has consistently slammed the club's hierarchy for his lack of backing in the transfer window and results on the pitch has seen the Blues miss out on Champions League football next season.

However, despite talk strongly hinting that this campaign could be Allegri's last at Juve, the manager put any rumours to bed. As quoted by Football Italia, after a goalless draw with Roma on Sunday evening was enough to clinch the league title, Allegri insisted that unless he is forced out the door, he is not going anywhere.

We made it again! Can‘t wait to receive the Scudetto next week for the third time... 🏆 seven in a row for @juventusfc 💪🏽🔥🏳🏴 #MY7H #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 pic.twitter.com/X6teGp9rMR — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) May 13, 2018

“If they don’t fire me, then I think I’m staying at Juventus next season too,” the Italian said.

“It’s not an issue of decisions on the future; it’s about planning what the future of Juventus will be because once we’ve finished celebrating, we have to sit around a table with clear heads.

“When the next season begins, we all start from zero points and must continue proving we are competitive.”

Allegri says he'll be at Juventus next year, "if they don't sack me". Would make Arteta to Arsenal all the likelier. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 13, 2018

The likelihood of Allegri facing the sack is minimal, despite failing to get past Real Madrid in the Champions League once again this season, with Bianconeri director of sport Beppe Marotta's comments before the Roma clash to told Mediaset Premium, as quoted by Football Italia, assuring the Italian his position is safe.





“This Scudetto really does feel special, even if we still have to finish it off and that’s what we are here to do,” he said. “We have not yet thought about the future, as we are still concentrated on the end to the season.

"Once we reach that stage, we will evaluate the future, but there is no critical situation to face. The results speak for Allegri, and I hope we can continue with him.”