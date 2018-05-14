Javi Gracia is Confident of Staying at Watford Following Final Day Defeat at Old Trafford

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Watford succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford on the final day of the Premier League season, thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford.

A loss for Javi Gracia's men ensured they finished 14th in the final standings of the Premier League table of 2017/18. 

Since Gracia took over on January 21st, Watford have failed to score a single away goal in the Premier League, but the Spaniard remains confident about his future at the club. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

When asked if he would still be in charge next season, Gracia told the BBC: "Yes, I think so.


"I've already spoken many times with the owner. I can feel he is ambitious. I don't know what happens in the future with different movements but I'm sure he will try to improve the squad for next season."

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Gracia also took time out to reflect on the match and his disappointment in finishing 14th. The Spaniard told Watford Officials: "We created chances and you have to take them if you want to get points.

"There was a good save from Richarlison's header and it was a shame it couldn't go in. I would've liked to improve our position in the table but it wasn't possible."

It is still unclear whether or not Watford will stick by Gracia for next season. However, It looks set to be a busy summer for whomever takes charge, with the Hornets look set for transfer bids for the likes of Richarlison and Abdoulaye Doucure.

