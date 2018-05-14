Jurgen Klopp Claims Mohamed Salah Can Still Improve After Winning Golden Boot in Great Debut Season

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has fired a warning to all other teams playing in the Premier League next season, as he believes that Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah still has more gears to move into.

Salah's final day goal against Brighton was his 32nd in the league this season and his 44th in all competitions for Liverpool as they secured Champions League football next year by thrashing the Seagulls.

Salah has been named PFA Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season, but Klopp said that the Egyptian is far from the finished product.

“He has played this season outstandingly, but he is young enough and has enough potential to improve," said Klopp, quoted by the Mirror.

“That's really good news for all of us and him as well. He still has work to do, and I am really happy about that. But what he is in his mind is a real goal-getter and that's cool. He wants to. I'll mix it up in a few moments and there'll be goals again."

Salah's goal against Brighton broke the record for a 38-game Premier League campaign, previously held jointly by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

“I have no idea of numbers now because obviously it's difficult to score that many goals otherwise other people would have done it already," added Klopp.

“I'm happy for him that he gets the Golden Boot. But it's very important that he has two weeks to prepare for our biggest game so far, that's for sure. It's a massive one.”

The game to which Klopp alludes is none other than the Champions League final. Liverpool face Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26 seeking their sixth European Cup win.

