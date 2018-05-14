Juventus CEO Says Bianconeri Aren't Interested in Signing Donnarumma As a Buffon Replacement

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that the Serie A champions will not be pursuing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

With Gianluigi Buffon to likely retire at the end of the season, it was widely expected that I Bianconeri would look to I Rossoneri stopper as a successor. However, Marotta has declared that the club will place their faith in former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny as they look ahead to next season.

"We are focusing on Szczesny, who will be the starter after Buffon. Beyond the profile and the talent [Donnarumma] has, we are not interested," the CEO told Radio Uno (via Goal).





There's also speculation going around regarding their interest in Genoa keeper Mattia Perin, with the club president, Enrico Preziosi, having claimed that both Juve and Napoli made enquiries as it relates to the player's availability.

Marotta, while admitting that Juve made "evaluations," said that his club haven't made an approach, nor are they close to any serious discourse.

"Preziosi is a skilful president. He has created competition among us, Napoli and other teams," said Marotta.

"Perin is a great goalkeeper but we have not made an approach, we only made some evaluations but we are far away from serious negotiations.

"Our intention is to have two great goalkeepers, because with our commitments you cannot have two players of different quality."

Buffon, meanwhile, is expected to say his goodbyes when Juve play their final match of the season against a relegated Verona side at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The 40-year-old, who signed for The Old Lady 17 years ago, has helped the side to nine Serie A titles - 11 if you count the two which were revoked - as well as four Coppas Italia.

He is also a World Cup winner with Italy, who took home football's biggest prize in 2006, and is the player who's made the second-most appearances in his country's top division.

"He will leave something memorable and of great value, not only in terms of football but as a human," Marotta remarked.

"He's a leader, he has a great sense of belonging and can convey great emotion. In the next few days he will meet with president [Andrea] Agnelli to evaluate the future."