Liverpool Reportedly Set to Release Impressive Youngster Despite Fruitful Spell

Liverpool are set to release 19-year-old prodigy Yan Dhanda, much to the disappointment of many of their fans.

The youngster had an impressive season playing for the Under-23s, but it looks like his performances simply weren't satisfactory enough to get him a new contract at the club.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Dhanda, who joined the Reds as an Under-15 academy player, functions as a creative midfielder behind the striker. And he is described as one of the club's brightest reserves.

But according to This is Anfield's Jack Lusby, the Birmingham-born starlet will leave Anfield upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

Shame to hear Yan Dhanda is likely to leave #LFC on the expiry of his contract this summer. Never quite hit the heights expected in recent seasons despite having the potential, but imagine he’ll have plenty of suitors. pic.twitter.com/KfQFs2MBHq — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) May 14, 2018

Wtf we’re releasing Yan Dhanda whyyyyyyyyyyyy @LFC — Rowan (@ingcest) May 14, 2018

Yan Dhanda set to be released?? That's shocking 😳 — Bobby Firminho (@Sniphype) May 14, 2018

This news also comes in the wake of another worrying development involving a youth player. Reserve striker Rhian Brewster is also thought to be on the verge of leaving the club this summer, with his eyes set on a switch to the Bundesliga.

Despite being admired by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, it is believed that the player will not remain at the club past the expiration of his deal, also set to expire this summer.