Newcastle Loanee Hoping to Seal Permanent Switch to the Magpies After Impressive Short Spell

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is hoping to extend his stay at St. James' Park beyond the end of the current season after impressing in a short loan spell for the Magpies.

The 29-year-old shot stopper was signed by Newcastle in January from Sparta Prague on a six-month loan deal and has since played a pivotal role in the club's excellent run of form in the second half of the season.

Martin Dúbravka is one of the finds of the season. What a goalkeeper. Already a Cult hero at Newcastle. #NUFC — Kristian Sturt - Transfer News (@FootieWriter) May 13, 2018

Dubravka's excellence between the sticks has helped the Magpies earn victories against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and most recently Chelsea on the final day where Dubravka saved brilliantly to deny the likes Olivier Giroud to earn a clean sheet.

After fearing a relegation scrap in their first season back in the Premier League, Newcastle's second-half run has seen them finish the season in the top half of the table.

Spoke to Martin Dubravka after the game and he is hopeful to complete his move to #nufc "soon". Talks with the club and agent to follow. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) May 13, 2018

Newcastle's loan deal with Dubravka includes an option to buy and the player himself has said that he hopes that an agreement can be struck and he can stay at the club beyond the summer.

"Hopefully in the next couple of days we will know more information," Dubravka told the Chronicle. "Now I have to go away and be ready for the national team.





"Until these moments I will go away and speak with my agent and see, we will discuss what's going to happen. Hopefully it will be good news soon."

Reports claim that Dubravka's loan switch to Newcastle cost the club around £2m. If Rafael Benitez opted to use the first option to buy clause, the goalkeeper could be signed permanently for around £4m. This would bring to total costs of the move to around £6m, which could be a bargain judging on the excellent performances Dubravka has put in in his short spell at the club.