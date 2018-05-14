Newcastle Preparing to Double Initial Offer Made By West Ham to Hijack Move for Galatasaray Star

Newcastle United are preparing to go back in for long term transfer target Garry Rodrigues and could be prepared to offer up to double what other Premier League clubs have bid for the Galatasaray star.

A report from Turkish newspaper Milliyet claims that the Magpies are willing to offer up to €23m for the Galatasaray winger. This would be a huge increase from other clubs' previous offers for Rodrigues, which were believed to be in the region of €8m.

Newcastle have been competing with Premier League rivals West Ham United for Rodrigues' signature as far back as last summer. Recent reports suggested that the Cape Verde international wanted to commit his future to Galatasaray, but both English clubs believe they are in with a chance to sign the 27-year-old this summer.





The Magpies are hoping to outdo their competition with this bumper new offer, which is believed to be double what West Ham have recently bid for the player.

After watching Everton splash £27m in January to secure the services of Cenk Tosun from Besitkas, Newcastle now believe that offering more in the way of bonuses is the best plan in their pursuit of their own Turkish Super Lig star.

Rodrigues has been instrumental to Galatasaray's bid for the Turkish Super Lig title. The 27-year-old has registered nine goals and ten assists in the competition this term, helping his side to a three point lead at the top of the Turkish top flight with just one game to go.

Controversial Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has promised to give 'every penny' generated by the club to Rafael Benitez as he seeks to bolster his squad in the summer. Many fans are not buying what is potentially another empty promise, but the Magpies will certainly need to spend big to land their biggest transfer targets.