Neymar Makes Brazil Squad As Selecao Announce 23-Man Team for 2018 FIFA World Cup

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

Brazil have announced their 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they look ahead to a trip to Russia next month.

The 2002 winners are hopeful of returning to South America with the trophy after lifting it 16 years ago. And their ambitions will be boosted by Neymar, who has been named in the squad after suffering a season-ending injury earlier this year.

The Selecao made the announcement via their Twitter page on Monday. And Neymar's inclusion - although a foregone conclusion, given the updates - must have come as a surprise to some.

He is joined by Paris Saint-Germain teammates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, while obvious choices such as Marcelo, Filipe Luis and Philippe Coutinho headline the roster too.

Chelsea star Willian is also among the players named after putting in several good shifts at club level during the season. And Liverpool star forward Roberto Firmino has been selected as well, following a spectacular campaign which could culminate in the Reds lifting the Champions League trophy later this month.

