Paul Pogba Says He Hopes to 'Be the Boss' for France As Les Bleus Eye FIFA World Cup Glory

Paul Pogba hopes that he can show his leadership skills to inspire France to glory at the 2018 World Cup.

The Manchester United midfielder was named the best young player at the last World Cup and believes that this summer's tournament can be a victorious one for France - and a landmark moment in his own development.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In an interview with Canal+ (quoted by the Daily Mail), Pogba was asked if he could become a leader for Les Bleus.





"I hope now, at the World Cup," he said. "I’m going to take the reins of the France team, try to be the boss on and off the pitch. I hear it a lot. I hope to give my answer on the pitch and show everyone.





"I was the best young player [in 2014]. I hope I’ll be the best player overall at the World Cup. That would be great."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Pogba joined United from Juventus after Euro 2016 but he has yet to really find his feet at Old Trafford. He has only scored six goals this season - his lowest tally in five years.

France reached the quarter finals in Brazil, with Pogba scoring against Nigeria in the last 16, before losing to eventual winners Germany. They then reached the final of Euro 2016 on home soil but suffered a shock defeat to Portugal.

They face Australia, Denmark and Peru in Group C.