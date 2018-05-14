Pep Guardiola Heads Shortlist For LMA Manager of the Year

The six-man shortlist for the LMA Manager of the Year award has been revealed, with Pep Guardiola headlining the lineup.

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

The Spaniard won his first Premier League title with Manchester City in his second year in charge, losing just two games all season and breaking the record for the most amount of points won by a side in a single season (100), and Sky Sports reported that he is one of six candidates who have been shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has also been shortlisted thanks to his side's magnificent season. The Red's finished fourth in the league and were the league's second highest scorers - mainly thanks to their attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah - on top of the success they've had in Europe this season.

After Burnley's outstanding season - having qualified for the Europa League for the first time in the club's history on the way to finishing seventh in the league - Sean Dyche also finds himself in good company amongst those nominated for the award. Managers of both teams who secured automatic promotion from the Championship - Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolves and Neil Warnock of Cardiff - have also been nominated.

Perhaps the surprise package from the lineup was Accrington Stanley's John Coleman, who helped his side secure the clubs first promotion to League 1 in their history by winning the league title. He's endured years of trying to keep his side in the Football League with little-to-no budget at his disposal, however has defied all the odds and helped his side to an unlikely promotion.

