PHOTO: Salah Jokingly Demands Answers From Liverpool Teammate Lovren Over Copycat Celebration

With a top four finish securing Champions League football next year, and another goal to add to his remarkable season, there was only one thing on Mohamed Salah's mind last night. Answers.

With a slight air of tension before Liverpool's final game of the season, all was calm after Mohamed Salah scored his 32nd goal of the season - a new Premier League record, which put the Reds on the path to confirming a top four finish. However, it was an unlikely trio to add to the celebrations as Jurgen Klopp's side cruised to a 4-0 victory.

While Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson scored their first goals Liverpool, it was Dejan Lovren's 40th minute header that got the Anfield faithful into party mode.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After scoring his goal, the defender stood in front of the Kop, arms outstretched, soaking up the plaudits. It's a celebration fans have become used to over the season - just not from the Croatia international.

With the Premier League golden boot in the bag for Salah, the Egyptian's mind quickly turned to more important matters. The issue if Lovren copying his trademark celebration.

Salah took to Instagram to call out his teammate on Instagram, asking: “Can you explain @dejanlovren??????,” accompanied with a split-screen image of the pair doing the exact same celebration.

Salah & Lovren at it again on Instagram... 😂 pic.twitter.com/kAsKhNrSQb — LFCVine (@LFCVine) May 13, 2018

With answers being demanded, Lovren held his ground amid accusations of plagiarism.

He wrote back: “Copied? No way. I just didn’t had the chance to score earlier,” followed by emojis.

With the pair joking around, it seems like the mood in the Liverpool camp is very good, which is what supporters will want to see, especially with the Champions League final approaching in a couple of weeks.

Let's just say Salah won't have to many complaints if Lovren wants to borrow his celebration one last time against Real Madrid. Especially if it means Liverpool lifting the European cup in Kiev on May 26.