Rangers Confirm the Signing of Burnley's Scott Arfield as Steven Gerrard Ibrox Tenure Begins

Scott Arfield is to become the first addition to Steven Gerrard's Rangers revolution after agreeing a four-year contract at Ibrox.

The Canadian flew into Glasgow Airport this morning and has passed a medical, despite missing the last 11 games of Burnley's season with a calf strain.

Despite playing for Canada, Arfield was born in Dechmont in Scotland and played for Scotland at youth level before switching his allegiance to the country of his father's birth.

He began his career at Falkirk and made more than 120 appearances for the club before moving to England to join Huddersfield in 2010.

He helped the Terriers get promoted to the Championship before leaving for Burnley and contributing to two more promotions under Sean Dyche. The Clarets enjoyed their best season since the 1970s this year, finish 7th to earn a place in next season's Europa League.

Arfield could therefore come up against his former team in next year's competition as Rangers also qualified for the Europa League despite drawing 5-5 at Hibernian on the final day of the season.

Gerrard officially takes charge at Ibrox on June 1st with the target of making Rangers title challengers in the Scottish Premiership once more.

Celtic have dominated the league since Rangers were demoted to the fourth tier of Scottish football in 2012, winning the last seven league titles. They will clinch a second consecutive domestic treble with victory over Motherwell in next weekend's Scottish Cup final.

It is Gerrard's first senior managerial position. He was briefly in charge of Liverpool's Under 18s following his retirement in 2016.