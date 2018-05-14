Report Claims Barcelona Ace Could Join Liverpool After Squad Turn Against Him in 5-4 Levante Loss

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele could join Liverpool this summer after another poor performance for La Liga champions, according to a speculative report.

According to notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon, some Barcelona players have turned against Dembele, who joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer in a deal potentially worth around €145m.

The France international struggled as Barcelona lost 5-4 to Levante on Sunday night, ending their unbeaten La Liga run in the process, and could now be allowed to leave in the summer, either on loan or permanently.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

According to El Gol Digital, Liverpool are in pole position to make a move for Dembele, who scored ten goals in 49 appearances for Dortmund last season. However, with Liverpool set to pay over £50m for Naby Keita after splashing out £75m for Virgil van Dijk back in January, whether the Reds can afford Dembele remains to be see.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to negotiate over the forward, despite club president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently claiming otherwise. Dembele may be forced out should the Catalan giants look to sign long-term target Antoine Griezmann.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Real Sociedad attacker looks set to join Blaugrana, despite reports linking him with moves to both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Griezmann's move could play into the hands of Liverpool, who are looking to strengthen this summer in order to make a sustained Premier League title challenge next season, having finished fourth in the 2017/18 campaign behind Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Liverpool's attack was the second-most prolific in the Premier League this season, scoring 84 goals in 38 games, with many pundits claiming their defence needs furthering strengthening this summer.