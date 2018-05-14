Stats Reveal Why Wenger's ​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Thierry Henry Prediction Could Be Right

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounded off his blistering first half of a Premier League season on Sunday by becoming Arsenal's fastest player to reach 10 goals in the competition.





On an afternoon which was all about Arsene Wenger - with the Frenchman bowing out of his 22-year reign with the Gunners after a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the Kirklees Stadium - it was fitting to see one of the much-loved manager's final signings give him the perfect leaving present.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become fastest Arsenal player to reach 10 Premier League goals.



It took him just 13 games to reach double figures. pic.twitter.com/VX277i0VZ9 — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) May 13, 2018

And while doing so, the Gabon international; who played his first game for the north Londoners in February, became the fastest players to reach 10 goals in the club's Premier League history, taking just 13 games to reach double figures.

However, Aubameyang's strength in numbers did not stop there, with further statistics showcasing how influential he has been since joining Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

Aubameyang is 1 goal behind Morata whilst also having the same amount of assists as Hazard. He played his first game in February. pic.twitter.com/6kVeG5ZvTH — ¹⁴ (@Pierre14i) May 13, 2018

With Sunday's strike, the 28-year-old finished the campaign up just one goal behind Chelsea's Alvaro Morata as well as on the same number of assists as Eden Hazard, after Chelsea were unable to find the back of the net at Newcastle United.

In February, just days after getting the signing over the line, Wenger claimed to The Guardian that the Gunners frontman could follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry, stating: “It’s a bit too early to compare him to the best player ever who played here,” he said. “He has played one game. But it’s a good example to follow.”

And although it is, like the French manager said, still too early to make the comparison, Aubameyang's achievements already in north London show promising signs.