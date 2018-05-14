Stoke Star Peter Crouch Rakes in Retweets as He 'Equals' Mohamed Salah Goal Record

While most rushed to congratulate Mohamed Salah for the record-breaking finish to his first Premier League season with Liverpool, Stoke star Peter Crouch was there to point out that he had actually equalled the Egyptian's goal haul...for one day anyway.

Salah finished the season with his 32nd goal of the season, netting the opener in a 4-0 rout of Brighton on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Not only did the Egyptian's goal secure him the sought-after Golden Boot, it also meant he broke the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

After being presented with the award by Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, Salah told Sky Sports: "It's always in mind to help the team to win games, now we are in the Champions League next year and I have won the award, so I am very proud. It's always in mind to succeed in England, to give 100 per cent and succeed here. I have had a great season."





"I am trying to improve every year so I am very happy. I am improving every year. It's special to break the record here."

Though while Salah was accepting awards, and breaking records, Crouch was in Wales scoring the winner for already relegated Stoke.

Pleased to equal salahs premier league record today . We both got one — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 13, 2018

With another Premier League goal for the 6'7 striker, it was only a matter of time before the veteran was at it again on twitter, to the delight of his followers.

In reference to the Egyptian winger breaking the Premier League record for goals in a 38-game season, Crouch wrote: "Pleased to equal Salah's premier league record today. We both got one."

With Stoke set for the Championship, fans of the Premier League will miss Crouch in particular whose longevity (and online wit) has graced the top flight for years.

However, with the transfer window set to re-open in the summer, another Premier League club might yet call for his services on the pitch and on social media.