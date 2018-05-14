Tottenham Receive Huge Boost as ​Kyle Walker-Peters Commits Future Until 2021

Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur which will keep him at the club until 2021, Spurs announced on Monday.





The 21-year-old put pen to a three-year deal in August, just days after making his full debut for the north Londoners during their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on the opening day of the recently concluded Premier League season.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @KyleLPeters has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2021.



🙌 #OneOfOurOwn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rX8GUvjwrc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 14, 2018

And the Englishman has subsequently been rewarded for his progress this term, 24 hours removed from playing a pivotal role in his side's dramatic season-ending 5-4 win over Leicester City on Sunday - in which he provided two assists - by a pay-rise and a one-year extension.





Just like at St James' Park on the opening day, Walker-Peters got the nod for the man of the match award this weekend in what has been a whirlwind year for the youngster.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Lucas Moura have been a cut above today. Two performances that really will give them a boost for next season and hint at what's to come. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) May 13, 2018

The right-back helped England Under-20's lift the World Cup last summer before breaking into the U21 team over the course of the campaign.





Mauricio Pochettino is said to be eager to integrate the defender into his first-team plans even more so next year - especially considering the defender's two assists brings him level to Serge Aurier's attacking contributing from 16 league games.

The Argentine, as proven this season, enjoys utilising his squad depth throughout the campaign. And with Spurs set to fight on four fronts again next year, it is likely Walker-Peters will be able to get some more minutes under his belt despite having to compete with the aforementioned Ivorian and Kieran Trippier.