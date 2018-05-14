'We'll Take Care of Him': Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Express Excitement of Summer Arrival

Liverpool fans undoubtedly have a lot to look forward to with a Champions League final to play in Kiev in two weeks and all that.

However, Liverpool fans took to Twitter over the weekend to express their excitement on the arrival of Naby Keita from Leipzig, after the midfielder played his last Bundesliga game over the weekend.

Thanks for everything, Naby! 😢 pic.twitter.com/WduBUqiKnV — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) May 13, 2018

The RB Leipzig midfielder finished his career in the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 2-6 away thrashing of Hertha Berlin and his current employers took to Twitter on Sunday to thank the Guinean for his service as his move to England draws ever closer.

After waiting since the summer to finally see their new man in their colours, Liverpool fans took to Twitter after the Leipzig account's post to express their excitement over his imminent arrival at Anfield.

We'll treat him well — HITMANHARJ (@hitmanharj) May 13, 2018

Oh dont worry mate. We are gonna take very good care of him. He is in safe hands now. 😜 — ADEEL ABBASI (@LFC_ABBASI) May 13, 2018

The Guinean midfielder, who has played 27 games for RB Leipzig adding six goals and five assists to his Bundesliga total, has missed a few games this season through suspension after receiving seven yellow cards and two yellow cards - a disciplinary record that desperately needs changing if Keita is to be a success in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's men secured Champions League football for next season with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Brighton on Sunday to end their domestic season in impressive style and have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to in under a fortnight's time.