Report: Newly Promoted Wolves Eye Loan Move for Victor Lindelof

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof could be set for a loan move to newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers for next season, according to a report.

By 90Min
May 14, 2018

The 23-year-old centre back hasn't had the desired effect at Old Trafford, since making the move to the Premier League from Portuguese side Benfica last summer. 

Lindelof was brought in with a view to being paired with Eric Bailly in the centre of defence. However, the Sweden international has failed to nail down a place in the starting berth, only earning making the lineup 13 this term.

The Mirror reports that Premier League new boys Wolves are interested in signing Lindelof in a bid to improve their Championship title-winning side, as they prepare for life in England's top division.

There were high expectations of the former Benfica star when he arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the 2017/18 campaign. Despite a man of the match display against Arsenal, Lindelof has flattered to deceive in first season at United and a loan move could benefit both the player and his parent club.

It has even been suggested that the Swedish defender could be sent out on loan to make way for the return of Jonny Evans. The English centre back departed Old Trafford for West Brom in 2015 - after over a decade of service with United. However, with his current side now destined for the Championship, the 30-year-old is expected to remain in the Premier League next term.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Lindelof's current boss Mourinho share the same representation, and the Mirror suggests this could mean an easy deal, with the help of agent Jorge Mendes.

Nuno's side have also been linked to Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Manchester City's recently departed Yaya Toure, as it looks as though Wolves are ready to make a statement over the summer ahead of their return to the Premier League after a six-year absence.

