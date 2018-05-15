Arsenal Open Talks With Representatives of OGC Nice Midfielder As They Plot Post-Wenger Rebuild

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Arsenal are carrying on with transfer business, although they haven't signed a manager just yet.

With Arsene Wenger having taken charge of his last game in charge of the club on Sunday, the Gunners are yet to appoint a replacement for the departing Frenchman. But they're understood to be wasting no time as it relates to transfers, given the early opening date for this year's summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, the Londoners have made contact with the representatives of OGC Nice star Jean Michael Seri with a view to signing him this summer.

The Ivorian central midfielder made 42 appearances in all competitions for the French side this season, with a closing Ligue 1 match against Lyon set for Sunday, and has scored six goals along with five assists so far.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

The Gunners are unlikely to be alone in their pursuit, given that the 26-year-old nearly signed for Barcelona last summer. The Catalan side could reignite their interest in the player, while London rivals Chelsea are also believed to hold an interest in signing him.

Sky are reporting that Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal's director of football who spent 14 years working at Barca, has opened talks with Seri's representatives as the club aim to rebuild their side in the wake of Wenger's departure.

The club are also reported to be attempting to secure deals for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Freiburg's Caglar Soyuncu this summer, while it's suggested that they've already wrapped up their managerial interviews.

