Arsene Wenger Reveals He's in Search of a 'Short Term' Project Following Arsenal Departure

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is looking for a short-term project having ended his 22-year stay at the North London club.

Wenger who ended his tenure at Arsenal with a 0-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Sunday, will now commence his job search after indicating no desire to retire from football.

A new era lies ahead but we will never forget all you did for us 🔴#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/IDAB7KSUcO — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 14, 2018

The 68-year-old who became Europe's longest-serving manager during his time at Arsenal has admitted to RMC Sport that while he is obviously not prepared to to consider another long term project, he will target a position at a club that are ready to challenge right away.

"[I would take] a project that is solid, which makes sense, which has the means to fulfil its ambitions too, because, well...at my age, I can't work over 20 years," Wenger said.

"So a project that is achievable in the short term, but which makes sense long-term."

Today's 1-0 victory saw Arsène Wenger win at his 48th @premierleague ground, breaking Sir Alex Ferguson's record of 47 in the process#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/cJRWFUCTwG — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018

Wenger has indicated that he already has offers on the table but would not start any negotiations with any potential suitors until his tenure at Arsenal was concluded.

The Frenchman is targeting a role at a top European club, however it remains to be seen whether this will be in a managerial capacity or as a club director.

What Wenger has been clear about though is that he will not be taking over another English side. Speaking in his final press conference, the former Arsenal boss said, he couldn't imagine facing his former club as a manager of the opposing team.

"I think I'm not ready for that at the moment. That would be very difficult. I think on that day, I would stay at home," he said.