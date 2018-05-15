Borussia Dortmund Defender Admits Uncertainty Over Future Amid Rumours of Arsenal Move

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has admitted that he doesn't know where his future lies, amid a rumoured summer move to Arsenal.

The 29-year-old still has a year left to run on his deal at Signal Iduna Park, but his future lies in the balance with clubs able to pick him up on the cheap after a disappointing season. 

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Kicker recently reported that talks had broken down between BVB and the player, and their report also claimed that there were offers from other English clubs, as well as teams from Serie A, on the table.


And the defender has since admitted that he doesn't know what his next move will be, if any.

"We did not play a good season," he said, via RurhNachrichten. "Next year will need a lot of change for the team."

Questioned on his future, the player replied, "I do not know yet," adding that he will give the situation some more thought while he's on holiday.

The player should cost something between €15m-20m if he does make a move over the summer, a fee the Gunners aren't likely to have an issue with.

AC Milan are also reported to have an interest in the Greek centre-back and could embark on yet another spending spree in the summer after falling wide of expectations this season. 

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Club director Massimiliano Mirabelli has already confirmed that former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina will be coming in on a free transfer from Napoli this summer, and the Spaniard could be the first of several incoming stars.


“We had the opportunity to get him for free, and we think it was useful strategically,” Mirabelli said in an interview with Tiki Taka. “We’ll have a lot of competition, Reina can help us off the pitch, in addition to his contribution on it."

