Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Eyeing Juventus Return Should Max Allegri Replace Arsene Wenger

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding Max Allegri at Juventus.

The Blues boss is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge after the FA Cup final, but the Sun claim he is waiting to see what happens with his compatriot at the Old Lady.

Jack Thomas/GettyImages

Allegri has just delivered the Scudetto and domestic cup double for a fourth straight season, and he is currently one of the favourites to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, despite recent comments claiming he is not thinking of leaving Turin.


Wenger managed his final game as Arsenal boss on Sunday in the 0-1 win over Huddersfield, and the Gunners now face the unenviable task of trying to name his successor.

Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique are two other names regularly linked with the role, but Allegri's reputation as a top level tactician has seen him become many of the fans' favourite.

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Should Allegri, who has been previously linked with Chelsea as well, land the job ahead of the other candidates, then it could pave the way for Conte to return to the club he resigned from in 2014.

The 48-year-old has cut a disgruntled figure this season, and has had gripes over the Chelsea's transfer policy and the resulting lack of 'squad depth'.

It is thought that the way he handled Diego Costa's exit from the club was not particularly good, and the team have struggled without his presence this term, with his replacement Alvaro Morata having failed to perform consistently.

There had been reports that Conte might have gone back to managing the Italian national team, but the Azzurri have just confirmed former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini as their new head coach.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)