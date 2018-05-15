Chelsea Considering Move for 'Unsettled' Mauricio Pochettino in Case of Antonio Conte Departure

Chelsea are considering a move for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino if they part ways with Antonio Conte this summer.

Relations between the Italian and the Blues' board was fractious even in their 2016/17 title winning season, with a host of transfer missteps and fifth-placed Premier League finish somehow failing to mend the situation.

Wasn’t in the press conference. But would say this about Pochettino: you don’t usually say those things if you’re confident you’ll get what you want. — Tom Collomosse (@TomCStandard) May 13, 2018

Sky Sports report that the club's hierarchy is considering a move for Tottenham manager Pochettino after cracks appeared in his relationship with Daniel Levy over the last month, apparently over the north London side's reluctance to change their strict budgetary policies despite becoming Champions League regulars.

The Argentine has three years left on his contract at White Hart Lane - with Spurs moving back from Wembley ahead of next season - but has left his future open on a number of occasions towards the end of the current campaign.

After three consecutive top-three finishes, Pochettino is within his rights to challenge Tottenham’s owners. Net spend of £50m since he joined in 2014. He’s done his bit. pic.twitter.com/yd8XX3qYM0 — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) May 14, 2018

Speaking after Tottenham's frenetic end of season clash with Leicester on the weekend, he hedged his bets yet again, saying: "Today 100 per cent I feel I am here, but it is important to think that tomorrow all can change, because it's not in my hands.

"It's not my decision to be here or not. I depend on my bosses, and it is healthy for myself, the club, and the fans to think you lose your job tomorrow. You need to give your best every day and work with these fears that you can lose your job if you're not professional."

Meanwhile, Conte is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley, regardless of the result in English football's showpiece event - which last season saw his Chelsea side defeated by Arsenal to ensure Arsene Wenger's last major trophy with the Gunners.