Chelsea Considering Move for 'Unsettled' Mauricio Pochettino in Case of Antonio Conte Departure

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Chelsea are considering a move for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino if they part ways with Antonio Conte this summer. 

Relations between the Italian and the Blues' board was fractious even in their 2016/17 title winning season, with a host of transfer missteps and fifth-placed Premier League finish somehow failing to mend the situation. 

Sky Sports report that the club's hierarchy is considering a move for Tottenham manager Pochettino after cracks appeared in his relationship with Daniel Levy over the last month, apparently over the north London side's reluctance to change their strict budgetary policies despite becoming Champions League regulars. 

The Argentine has three years left on his contract at White Hart Lane - with Spurs moving back from Wembley ahead of next season - but has left his future open on a number of occasions towards the end of the current campaign. 

Speaking after Tottenham's frenetic end of season clash with Leicester on the weekend, he hedged his bets yet again, saying: "Today 100 per cent I feel I am here, but it is important to think that tomorrow all can change, because it's not in my hands.

"It's not my decision to be here or not. I depend on my bosses, and it is healthy for myself, the club, and the fans to think you lose your job tomorrow. You need to give your best every day and work with these fears that you can lose your job if you're not professional."

Meanwhile, Conte is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley, regardless of the result in English football's showpiece event - which last season saw his Chelsea side defeated by Arsenal to ensure Arsene Wenger's last major trophy with the Gunners. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)