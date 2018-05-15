Departing PSG Boss Unai Emery Says He Has Not Received Arsenal Offer

Outgoing Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has confirmed that he has not received an offer to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal but is open to one.

May 15, 2018

Outgoing Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has confirmed that he has not received an offer to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal but is open to one, as well as any other offers which may come his way.

The Spaniard led the French giants to the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue this season but failed miserably in the Champions League, going out in the round of 16 thanks to finalists Real Madrid.

There's still one league game left to play, though, with Caen set to be their final opponents of the successful domestic campaign.

But the manager has since had his successor announced, with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel set to lead the club next season.

"I have no offer," Emery told Cadena SER regarding the Gunners job. "Possibilities open up that can be concrete or not. I am open to everything. I don't think about stopping coaching."

The departing coach also shared his thoughts on the Neymar situation. The Brazilian is rumoured to be on his way back to Spain to join Real Madrid, but Emery insists the player is committed to PSG.

"Neymar is a player who is committed to PSG, obviously there is an economic factor, but also in sports," he remarked. "The first year is the adaptation to everything. Against Madrid we had worked hard to make Neymar the difference, we do not know what would have happened [if he were healthy].

"He once said that he was tired of the lies [regarding his future] already. Now he has done it again, I think it's best to listen to him."

