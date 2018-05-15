Diego Simeone Hopeful That 'One of the Best' Jan Oblak Will Stay at Atletico Madrid This Summer

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Diego Simeone hopes that Jan Oblak will stay at Atletico Madrid next season amid intense speculation about his future.

The Slovenian is set to win a third consecutive Zamora Trophy, awarded to the Spanish league goalkeeper who concedes the fewest goals throughout the season.

Oblak has conceded just 20 goals in the league this season, nine fewer than Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, his closest rival. He saved a Getafe penalty at the weekend, the seventh time he has saved an in-game spot kick in 12 attempts for Atleti.

His performances have seen him linked with several teams including Liverpool and Arsenal, but Simeone is determined that his number one will remain at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"We're happy to have him with us," said Simeone, quoted by ESPN. "He found it hard to get into the team at the start but was patient and is now among the best goalkeepers in the world. I hope we have him with us [next season] and he is happy to be here."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Oblak joined Atletico from Benfica in 2014. In his first season he played second fiddle to Miguel Angel Moya before becoming Simeone's first choice in 2015/16. At just 25, he is already considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.


Atletico face Marseille in the Europa League final on Wednesday. They didn't concede a single home goal after dropping into the competition from the Champions League, with Oblak keeping three clean sheets including against Arsenal in the semi finals.

However, Marseille will have something of a home advantage due to the game being held in France, at Lyon's Groupama Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)