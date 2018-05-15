Diego Simeone Hopeful That 'One of the Best' Jan Oblak Will Stay at Atletico Madrid This Summer

Diego Simeone hopes that Jan Oblak will stay at Atletico Madrid next season amid intense speculation about his future.

The Slovenian is set to win a third consecutive Zamora Trophy, awarded to the Spanish league goalkeeper who concedes the fewest goals throughout the season.

Oblak has conceded just 20 goals in the league this season, nine fewer than Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, his closest rival. He saved a Getafe penalty at the weekend, the seventh time he has saved an in-game spot kick in 12 attempts for Atleti.

58% - Since he joined @atletienglish, Oblak has saved 58% penalties he has faced in all competitions (7 out of 12). Wall. pic.twitter.com/blZ0IeLoRB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 12, 2018

His performances have seen him linked with several teams including Liverpool and Arsenal, but Simeone is determined that his number one will remain at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"We're happy to have him with us," said Simeone, quoted by ESPN. "He found it hard to get into the team at the start but was patient and is now among the best goalkeepers in the world. I hope we have him with us [next season] and he is happy to be here."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Oblak joined Atletico from Benfica in 2014. In his first season he played second fiddle to Miguel Angel Moya before becoming Simeone's first choice in 2015/16. At just 25, he is already considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.





Atletico face Marseille in the Europa League final on Wednesday. They didn't concede a single home goal after dropping into the competition from the Champions League, with Oblak keeping three clean sheets including against Arsenal in the semi finals.

However, Marseille will have something of a home advantage due to the game being held in France, at Lyon's Groupama Stadium.