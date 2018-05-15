Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Says Wayne Rooney's Future Could Be Resolved by Wednesday

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Everton manger Sam Allardyce has said that the future of striker Wayne Rooney could be solved as soon as Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Allardyce said that the matter is out of his hands as Rooney edges closer to signing for Major League Soccer outfit DC United.

The former Manchester United striker joined Everton last summer but already looks set to add his name to the list of Englishmen who have plied their trade in MLS.

Steve Gerrard, Frank Lampard and David Beckham are among the list of former England internationals to have played football in the United States and Wayne Rooney could be about to join that list.

Speaking about Rooney's future, Allardyce said: "There's no update. I said yesterday it's not in my hands now. I've dealt with Wayne, and it's moved on with his representatives and the board from here on in, which I believe may be Wednesday."

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Everton fans have been dismayed by Allardyce's style of play and the former England boss is under a lot of pressure, but he insists that he aims to see out his contract, which expires next summer.

"It's my job to turn that around," he said. "My job is to get better results for Everton, get better players, and play better. Then those fans enjoy their football a little bit more than they are at the moment.

"I've done all that I can, the backroom staff have done all that they can, and the players have done all that they can. In the January window, Farhad [Moshiri] backed us up with two very important signings [Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun]. Both have been successful in what they've done and it's helped us get into the position we're in. Who knows what's going to happen next.

"The season's finished and I'm going to have a meeting with Farhad this week and then I'm going on my holidays."

