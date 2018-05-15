Guillem Balague Insists Real Madrid's Devastating Form Should Concern Liverpool Ahead of UCL Final

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has issued a warning to Liverpool ahead of their Champions League final against Real Madrid as he claimed the Spanish giants' emphatic 6-0 victory over Celta Vigo is only the tip of the iceberg.

Gareth Bale's brace helped ensure Real ended a three game run without a win, but it was the fierce intensity and forward movement which has Balague questioning whether the Reds can handle La Liga giants' aggressive attacking game plan in Kiev.

Although Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have netted 40 goals in the competition, more than any other side, the ruthlessness displayed by Zinedine Zidane's side at the Bernabeu was made all the more impressive as they were without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal.

To combat Liverpool's intense press, Balague has said that Real will attempt to nullify their opponents' threat with their own attacking prowess which will only be boosted by a wealth of experience which is lacking from the Premier League side.

“The way Real played against Celta suggested a style that would be put into practice against Liverpool," Balague told Sky Sports, via the Express.

The quality of Real Madrid’s goals yesterday was absolute top notch. Squad is fully prepared for the final. Liverpool will need to turn out a 10/10 performance to win. — Регистабилиты (@registability) May 13, 2018

"It was a direct Real Madrid, one with an intention of being offensive; when [Toni] Kroos, Isco and [Luka] Modric got the ball, they quickly turned and looked for the players up front.

“That type of football is difficult to beat. In fact, I would expect Liverpool to do exactly the same."

Balague also mentioned a discussion he had with former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez, as he said: “Interestingly, I was in Newcastle this week and spoke with Rafa Benitez about what he expects from the final, given he managed both.

“He pointed out something which could take the game into Liverpool's favour; the intensity of their play with or without the ball. The fact that when they have the ball, their sole intention is to go forward.

“For Real, it is about quality, control and game management at times. No doubt they have the experience for it, but the intensity of Liverpool's football can beat Real, Rafa believes.

“But then we saw that same intensity when Real played Celta on Saturday; that's why this game seems like a coin flicked in the air for me. It could go either way.

“This was a good game for Real; they started to recover some of their injured players. Isco was back, Carvajal will be ready for the final, Ronaldo may even get some minutes in the last game of the season, and things are going well in that department. Everyone will be fine for the final,” he added.

Real Madrid have one final league game against Villarreal on Saturday prior to the final on May 26, whereas Liverpool have concluded their league season and have been afforded an extended break before heading to Ukraine.