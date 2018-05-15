Ian Wright Urges Daniel Levy to Back Tottenham Hotspur Boss With Funds to Target Real Madrid Star

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has told Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy that he must back Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino with funds in the summer transfer window or risk losing him. 

The Argentine tactician, who joined from Southampton in 2014, has led Tottenham to a top-four finish for the third year in a row, despite the lack of funds at his disposal. His recent comments regarding his and the club's future have been interpreted by some as a warning to Levy that he may be off - if he doesn't receive the financial backing of the hierarchy.  

Writing in his Sun column, Wright has claimed that Pochettino will remain in north London if there's a clear shift in Levy's approach to transfer dealings, and that Spurs should be looking to target the likes of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. 

"He needs to know how far his chairman is prepared to go. Take Gareth Bale, for example, who could well be available this summer. If he is, Spurs have to be in the conversation, whether they end up getting him or not.


"That’s the kind of money they need to be talking. Right now Poch is saying, 'We’re looking over the ledge but we need to crawl along. It will be dangerous but that’s what we must do to get where we want'."

Bale spent six years with Tottenham before he left in 2013 to join Real Madrid in a world record £85m deal. The Welshman has been constantly linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this year, and a number of Premier League clubs are thought to be interested - including Tottenham. 

