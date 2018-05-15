Journalist Provides Update on Nabil Fekir's Proposed £60m Move From Lyon to Liverpool This Summer

Reports suggesting Liverpool had already agreed a £60m deal with Lyon for Nabil Fekir may have been premature, but the Reds are definitely interested in luring the Frenchman to Merseyside this summer.

Fekir is a fan favourite at Lyon as his 23 goals have put his side on course for a top-three finish and a return to the Champions League. The Ligue 1 side are eager to hold onto their star talent but his performances have attracted interest from some of Europe’s largest clubs.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Liverpool are believed to be favourites to attract the forward, with the Liverpool Echo now reporting the club are seeking to close a deal as soon as possible. The club has been linked with a move for Fekir for a while, with many expecting the deal to be a matter of formality now.

Liverpool have already spent big on Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita but it is believed funds will be available for Jurgen Klopp to add to his squad as they hope to close the gap on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Klopp has enjoyed a highly successful campaign, having retained a top-four finish and reached the Champions League final. The board hopes the German tactician can build on that promising platform to deliver more success for the club next season and are prepared to back him.

In addition to Fekir, Klopp is also believed to be targeting another defender, a goalkeeper and a replacement for the recently departed Philippe Coutinho.

Fans can still expect Fekir to be the first of several big money arrivals this summer although the deal may not be as close as originally thought.