Juventus Propel Paris Saint-Germain Midfield Star to Top of Summer Wish List

Juventus have reportedly placed Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti back on their summer wish list as they look to further reinforce their Serie A winning squad.

The Bianconeri secured a remarkable seventh straight league title last week and to ensure their already star-studded squad is capable of making it eight in a row, Verratti has been mooted as a top target.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The Old Lady had pursued the Italy international during his time with Pescara, but the midfielder instead made the decision to link up with the Ligue 1 winners in 2012. However, now Juventus have rekindled their interest despite the earlier snub.

Verratti grew up supporting Juventus and as such he has continually been linked with a move to Turin. Tuesday's Corriere dello Sport claim that the Italian outfit are now actively pursuing their dream signing this summer.

Verratti’s good, I rate him but he’s not as good as a lot of people make him out to be. — Brandon (@SiNuTrmon) April 23, 2018

Juventus are eyeing up a top class midfielder this summer with Verratti one of their two main targets alongside Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

It is expected that one of those two marquee stars will be paired with the free transfer for Liverpool's Emre Can, who has yet to show any signs of extending his stay at Anfield.

25-year-old Verratti, who had previously been linked with a move to Barcelona, was considered one of Europe's brightest prospects. However injuries have taken a toll on the Italian's performances, where he is currently recovering from an operation to address his reoccurring groin issues.

In other news, Juventus are expected to welcome back defensive pair Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia Caldara in the summer. The pair had been on loan with Atalanta, from whom Juve had originally purchased the duo.