Liverpool Poised to Sign Young Midfielder After Chelsea Release as Jurgen Klopp Builds for Future

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Liverpool are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies on a free transfer, with the Blues about to let him go this summer.

The 20-year-old starlet was not offered a fresh deal by the former Premier League champions and several clubs are said to be monitoring the situation. 

The Reds, though, seem to have beat other suitors in the race for the player, according to an ESPN source, and he could follow striker Dominic Solanke from Stamford Bridge to Anfield.

The player has already completed a trial with the Merseyside outfit, having been handed an opportunity back in March. And his short spell there seems to have been enough to find him favour with coaches at the club.

The box-to-box central midfielder joined Chelsea as an Under-11 from Brighton. He made his youth team debut in the 2-13/14 season, while still an Under 15, and has gone on to play for England at various youth levels.

