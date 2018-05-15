Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Reveals His Favourite Goal of the Season After Scooping EA Award

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored a tonne of goals in 2017/18, and the superstar has now revealed which strike was his favourite.



It's been a whirlwind 12 months for the Egyptian, who now finds himself being branded as one of the best players in the world after scoring 43 times in his debut season.

Image by Tom Procter

Last summer's signing from Roma could not have asked for a better first campaign at Anfield, and his prolonged purple patch has seen him claim no less than 35 individuals awards - a truly staggering feat for a player who struggled a few seasons ago at Chelsea.



It would appear that the younger Salah wasn't quite ready back then and didn't gain the trust of ex-mentor Jose Mourinho, but the forward seems in a much better place now under Jurgen Klopp.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

When asked for his favourite goal this term, Salah said: "Probably the Man City goal but away in the Champions League, but Premier League I would go for Man City at home.



"The result was good. The atmosphere was unbelievable and I’m always happy to feel that I’m helping the team to win games and points - always happy about that."



Salah then added that his amazing four-goal haul against Watford was probably his favourite game for goals scored.

