Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Reveals His Favourite Goal of the Season After Scooping EA Award

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored a tonne of goals in 2017/18, and the superstar has now revealed which strike was his favourite.

It's been a whirlwind 12 months for the Egyptian, who now finds himself being branded as one of the best players in the world after scoring 43 times in his debut season.

Image by Tom Procter

Last summer's signing from Roma could not have asked for a better first campaign at Anfield, and his prolonged purple patch has seen him claim no less than 35 individuals awards - a truly staggering feat for a player who struggled a few seasons ago at Chelsea.

It would appear that the younger Salah wasn't quite ready back then and didn't gain the trust of ex-mentor Jose Mourinho, but the forward seems in a much better place now under Jurgen Klopp.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

When asked for his favourite goal this term, Salah said: "Probably the Man City goal but away in the Champions League, but Premier League I would go for Man City at home.


"The result was good. The atmosphere was unbelievable and I’m always happy to feel that I’m helping the team to win games and points - always happy about that."

Salah then added that his amazing four-goal haul against Watford was probably his favourite game for goals scored.

Mo Salah was speaking to EASPORTS.com after being named Premier League Player of the Season this weekend. To read the full interview, head to https://www.easports.com/uk/fifa/news/2018/epl-player-of-the-season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)