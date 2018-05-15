Newcastle Fans React to Latest Rumour Linking Them With Big Money Transfer This Summer

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on bolstering their attacking options with the singing of Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes.

The Dutchman has enjoyed another successful season in the Russian capital, scoring 15 times and assisting eight in the Russian Premier League.  After ensuring their Premier League safety this season, Rafa Benitez' Newcastle side are hoping that they can beat both Tottenham and Roma to the 26-year-old's signature.

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Benitez is a huge fan of the winger and his arrival at St James' Park could provide Newcastle with the fire power they need to ensure they begin to compete at the top end of the table in the near future.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Newcastle fans have reacted to the rumour with mixed emotions with some being understandably excited and others remaining pessimistic following the Magpies' recent failings in Transfer Windows gone by.

Promes has found himself linked with to a move to the Premier League on multiple occasions during his time in Russia but Newcastle will hoping that they can match his £25m price tag and be the club who finally bring him over to England.

Newcastle have been missing a star player for a number of years and this season they have recently lacked an out and out goalscorer who could have inspired them to compete for a Europa League spot.

If the transfer rumours are accurate then Promes could the very man Newcastle need as they look to return to the heady heights of European football.

