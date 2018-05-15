Newcastle Set Sights on Bundesliga Striker as Rafael Benitez Looks to Add Goals for Next Season

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Mainz striker Yoshinori Muto as Rafael Benitez looks to add goals to his side ahead of next season.

Despite the North East side finishing an impressive 10th in the Premier League following their return to the division, the Magpies were amongst the league's lowest scorers, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato (via TalkSport) reporting that the club have identified the Japanese international as the man who could be their answer to their lack of goals.

Muto has been plying his trade in the Bundesliga since his move from FC Tokyo prior to the 2015/16 season, with this campaign being the 25-year-old's best return by way of goals and assists, scoring eight and providing a further four.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Mainz however are believed to be desperate in keeping their forward, who is set to represent Japan at the World Cup in Russia this summer, although the lure of a move to the Premier League could be too much for Muto to turn down, who recently said himself he harbours the ambition of playing in England's top tier.

This summer could prove to be a busy one for Benitez and Newcastle, with club owner Mike Ashley stating that the Spaniard will receive all available funds at the club in order to sign his summer transfer targets.

With the club expected to make Martin Dubravka's loan move from Sparta Prague permanent

after impressing since arriving in the January, Newcastle have also been linked with Galatasaray's Garry Rodrigues, who is also a target of West Ham.