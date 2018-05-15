PSG Assure New Manager Thomas Tuchel That Neymar Will Stay Amid Real Madrid Links

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain have promised their new boss Thomas Tuchel that star forward Neymar will not be sold, while outgoing manager Unai Emery also believes the Brazilian will stay put amid fierce speculation of another record-breaking summer move.

There have been reports that Neymar is unhappy at the Parc des Princes and may seek a return to Spain to join Real Madrid, the rivals of his former club Barcelona.

German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung claims that Tuchel met with Neymar for the first time on Sunday, a day before his appointment as PSG manager was officially confirmed.

Speaking after PSG's final home game of the season against Rennes, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was positive that their star player would remain in Paris.

“Neymar will stay, that's a 2000% guarantee,” said Al-Khelaifi, quoted by Diario Sport.

His words were echoed by departing PSG manager Emery, who said that Neymar had become tired with constant speculation about his future, but did not expect him to leave.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"Neymar told us one day that he was tired of all the lies that are told about him," Emery told El Larguero (quoted by Mundo Deportivo). "I'm not a spokesperson, but I think next season will stay at PSG. I believe it because I think it would be as fair for the player as for the club itself."

Emery also reserved a high level of praise for Neymar, ranking him alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best players in the world.

"I have enjoyed a lot with Ney, I am very happy with him," said Emery. "He is a footballer of the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi."

Emery will take charge of his final PSG game against Caen this weekend.

