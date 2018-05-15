Why Tottenham Hotspur Need to Spend Big This Summer to Taken Seriously as Title Contenders

Tottenham ended the season with an enthralling 5-4 victory against Leicester City to secure themselves a top three finish for the third consecutive season.

But, without a trophy since 2008’s League Cup victory, questions must be asked if they are doing everything it takes to make that step towards real title contenders.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

While the Mauricio Pochettino era will be considered as a successful spell, having finished in the top five in each of his four seasons at Spurs, the transfers in and out of the club have been somewhat underwhelming.

The introduction of Lucas Moura in January seemed to be a step in the right direction for Tottenham. A well-established player from a big name club is something that Pochettino’s side had been screaming out for.

But, with just two Premier League starts in the Brazilian winger's first half-season at the club, it is just another transfer that seems wasted.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Tottenham have spent a reported £184.59m in the past two seasons. While it may seem a hefty sum, it falls far short of the other top six Premier League sides - even before wage bills are taken into consideration.

The introduction of Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Serge Aurier, totalling around £82m in the last year alone, are good signings, but lack that ‘marquee signing’ feel the other title contenders seem to get year in, year out.

Alexis Sanchez, while he has yet to find form at Manchester United, bought a thrill back to Old Trafford. A whole new back line for Manchester City and two new world-class strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates were big moves. Even Olivier Giroud got the Chelsea fans talking! But nothing of the sort went down Tottenham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy need to spend big if they are to be considered a real threat in the Premier League, and on the European stage next season.

Already linked to Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, Tottenham will be in the market to boost their squad this summer. While both that pair would be good signings for Tottenham, the 46-year-old Spurs boss needs to look away from the lower end of the Premier League below, and aim for the very best that world football can offer.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

After the £85m transfer fee of Welsh wizard Gareth Bale, and the healthy £50m received for Kyle Walker back in July last year, it isn’t as if they don’t have the money to spend. [editor's note: what?!]

Mauricio Pochettino has called his side 'take risks' with their transfer this summer if they are to improve, in an interview with the BBC earlier this week.

But Tottenham need to think less about taking risks and more about the upper echelons of players on offer and, for once, spend some of the money they have received in recent years if they want to have a chance of future success.

If Tottenham are really interested in taking their side to the next level, they must invest in big names. While the biggest names in world football come with some of the biggest transfer fees, it will be worth it when the Tottenham faithful can finally have some silverware to parade.