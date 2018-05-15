World Cup Winning Germany Manager Joachim Low Extends Die Mannschaft Contract Until 2022

By 90Min
May 15, 2018

German football has received a boost ahead of this summer's World Cup with the news that Joachim Low has extended his Die Mannschaft contract until 2022.

This news ends any doubt about Low's future, as he had been linked with the vacant managerial position at Arsenal.

Key members of the coaching staff have also had their contracts extended. Thomas Schneider and Andreas Kopke have also signed deals until 2022, while new contracts for Olivier Bierhoff and Marcus Sorg will keep them with the national team until 2024.

The decision has been taken to avoid any uncertainty looming over the team as they attempt to defend their title in Russia this summer.

Mario Gotze scored the winning goal against Argentina in the final four years ago in Brazil as Low guided Germany to their first World Cup since 1990, and their first since the reunification of the country.

Germany have also revealed their provisional squad for this summer's World Cup. It contains four Premier League players - Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal.

Low worked under Jurgen Klinsmann as assistant manager from 2004 to 2006 before taking the main job after Germany lost in the semi finals on home soil at the 2006 World Cup.

Germany have reached at least the semi finals of all five tournaments they've competed at since.

