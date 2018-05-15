Zinedine Zidane Struggling to Resolve Selection Dilemma Ahead of Champions League Final

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is struggling to resolve a selection headache ahead of this month's Champions League final against Liverpool.

The two sides will meet in Kiev on Saturday 26th May as they battle it out to be crowned the champions of Europe. Madrid stand as favourites as the current holders, and are looking to snatch an incredible fourth title in five years.

David Ramos/GettyImages

With the Premier League season over and just one game left in La Liga, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Zidane will both be turning their focus to that game in Ukraine, with Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon reporting that the Frenchman is undecided on who to hand a place to in the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a guaranteed starter, while Karim Benzema's double in the semi final may have been enough to earn him a spot in the lineup. However, it is in the attacking midfield roles that the French manager faces a selection headache, with Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Isco and Lucas Vázquez are all competing for the same spot.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Bale has recently returned to form, scoring an outstanding equaliser against Barcelona at Camp Nou before bagging a brace against Celta Vigo, and Zidane is thought to believe that he could cause the most trouble for Liverpool.





Spanish newspaper Marca claim that the Welshman is desperate to start in Kiev, after missing out on a place in the starting XI in last year's final in Cardiff. Isco starred in Bale's absence that day, and he too scored in that victory against Celta Vigo at the weekend, whilst Vasquez and Asensio both started as Madrid knocked out Bayern Munich in the semi final.

With one La Liga match remaining for the Spanish side against Villarreal on Saturday, every player will be hoping for the chance to impress their boss and earn themselves the opportunity to line up against Liverpool in the Champions League final.