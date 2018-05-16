Arsenal Chiefs Snub Manager's Opinion on £35m-Rated Defender as Transfer Given Green Light

By 90Min
May 16, 2018

The Arsenal hierarchy have given the all-clear to make a move for Freiburg defender Çağlar Söyüncü this summer without consulting the opinion of any of their prospective managers.

It has been reported that the 21-year-old could be on the brink of a £35m move to the Emirates once the transfer window opens, with Arsenal looking to fend off interest from across Europe as they start to rebuild their squad.

FBL-BER-BUNDESLIGA-FREIBURG-DORTMUND

But the decision-makers in north London appear to have given the move the green light based solely on the analysis of their head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat. 


A report from the Telegraph claims that Arsenal haven't asked any of their managerial targets about the signing of Söyüncü this summer, and that whoever takes charge of the club will have to adjust to their fresh approach in the transfer market.

Chief scout Mislintat has already been busy with Arsenal since his appointment last year. 

The former Borussia Dortmund scout was reunited with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the January transfer window, and the signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos has also been credited to the 45-year-old.

Although Söyüncü is significantly more well known than the aforementioned Greek defender, a £35m move for a player who is still fairly unknown in the Premier League shows how much influence Mislintat already has at the Emirates.

It is widely expected that former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta will take over the reigns at the club this summer, following the departure of Arsène Wenger. And a recent report claimed that the Gunners' current crop of players were told that it is '90%' certain the Spaniard will be appointed later this month.

