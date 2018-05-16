Arsenal Close to Appointing Mikel Arteta as Manager With Players Informed of Impending Arrival

May 16, 2018

Mikel Arteta looks to be winning the race to become Arsenal's new manager, amid reports of the players being told that he is '90 per cent' certain to take charge.

The former Gunners midfielder and current Manchester City first-team coach has been a leading candidate for the role ever since it was announced that Arsene Wenger was to step down at the Emirates Stadium.

According to MailOnline Sport, Arteta is now the preferred candidate of chief executive Ivan Gazidis and director Josh Kroenke, with the players having been told of his impending appointment. 

It's believed his potential appointment does not sit well with all members of the Arsenal board, but that is unlikely to prevent the club from moving forward with the deal. He has honed his craft under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, and appears ready to step up to managerial duties.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique have been strongly linked with the role as well, but now appear to be out of the running. 

Allegri has chosen to remain in Turin, whilst Enrique's alleged demands have proved a stumbling block in negotiations. Another rumoured target, Germany boss Joachim Löw, signed a new contract with DFB-Elf on Tuesday.

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann, who emerged as a frontrunner for the post this week, seems to staying put also after the club's director of football released a statement confirming the 30-year-old would be going nowhere.


With candidates dropping by the wayside, the path appears to be clearing for Arteta to take over at the club where he spent five seasons as a player.

A deal could be struck before the World Cup, with the Gunners reportedly keen to have their new man in place before the showpiece event in Russia kicks off.

