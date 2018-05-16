England World Cup Winner Ray Wilson Passes Away Aged 83 After Alzheimer's Battle

It has been confirmed that former England international Ramon 'Ray' Wilson MBE has passed away at the age of 83, following a 14 year battle with Alzheimer's disease.





The Huddersfield Town and Everton legend was part of Sir Alf Ramsey's squad that won the World Cup in 1966, and Wilson was the oldest member of the England team that won the final against West Germany at Wembley.

-/GettyImages

Wilson made a total of 63 appearances for the national team, while also going on to represent Huddersfield and Everton a total of 382 times during his career. The defender also had brief spells with Oldham Athletic and Bradford City before hanging up his boots in 1971.





"Huddersfield Town is devastated to learn of the passing of World Cup winner Ramon 'Ray' Wilson MBE at the age of 83," read a statement on Huddersfield's official website.





"Ray is arguably the most successful and best-known player ever to pull on a Huddersfield Town shirt, having been a key member of England's World Cup-winning team in 1966.

We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of World Cup winner Ray Wilson. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/DwPzzrDlda — The FA (@FA) May 16, 2018

"Until very recently, he was a regular supporter of the Terriers at home match days alongside his eldest son Russell despite battling Alzheimer's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2004."





Wilson was awarded an MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his services to football in 2000, and he was inducted into English Football’s Hall of Fame eight years later.

Huddersfield dedicated their third kit during the 2016/17 campaign to their former full back. The kit was made with the tag line "Legends Are Rarely Made" to mark the 50th anniversary of winning the World Cup, and Wilson's signature could be seen just below the club's crest.