Everton Confirm That Manager Sam Allardyce Has Left Goodison Park Following Strong Exit Rumours

Former England boss Sam Allardyce has left his position as manager of Everton.

The club announced the news on their official website on Wednesday morning amid strong rumours around his future.

🔵 | Sam Allardyce has left his role as manager.



More: https://t.co/0kJowzOX0r pic.twitter.com/ErJpWEEN7T — Everton (@Everton) May 16, 2018

His side finished eighth in the league but fans have been dismayed by his style of play, which has caused strong speculation around his future.

Speaking to evertonfc.com, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, said: “On behalf of the Chairman, Board of Directors and Mr Moshiri, I’d like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton over the last seven months. Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that.

“However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately.

"Again, we’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sam for his work with us over the last few months and wish him well for the future.”